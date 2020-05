Brain-to-gut connections traced



Using rabies virus injected into the stomach of rats, researchers trace the nerves back to the brain and find distinct 'fight or flight' and 'rest and digest' circuits. These results explain how mental states can affect the gut, and present new ways to treat gastrointestinal problems.