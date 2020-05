Even biodiverse coral reefs still vulnerable to climate change and invasive species



A new study reveals clear evidence highlighting the importance of fish biodiversity to the health of spectacular tropical coral reef ecosystems. However, the study's results show that even though strong relationships between diversity and a healthy ecosystem persist, human-driven pressures of warming oceans and invasive species still diminish ecosystems in various ways. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change