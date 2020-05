First tunable, chip-based 'vortex microlaser' and detector



Source: www.coloradodaily.com



To break through a looming bandwidth bottleneck, engineers are exploring some of light's harder-to-control properties. Now, two new studies have shown a system that can manipulate and detect one such property: orbital angular momentum. Critically, they are the first to do so on small semiconductor chips and with enough precision that it can be used as a medium for transmitting information.