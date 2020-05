Aging neurons accumulate DNA damage



Source: www.frontiersin.org



Neuroscientists have discovered that an enzyme called HDAC1 is critical for repairing age-related DNA damage to genes involved in memory and other cognitive functions. HDAC1 is often diminished in both Alzheimer's patients and in normally aging adults, and the study suggests restoring it could have positive benefits for both groups. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Genes, Scientists, DNA Tags: EU