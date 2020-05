Eavesdropping crickets drop from the sky to evade capture by bats



Researchers have uncovered the highly efficient strategy used by a group of crickets to distinguish the calls of predatory bats from the incessant noises of the nocturnal jungle. The findings reveal the crickets eavesdrop on the vocalizations of bats to help them escape their grasp when hunted.