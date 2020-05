Hubble Spots Lonely Dwarf Galaxy



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a striking new photo of a dwarf irregular galaxy called ESO 461-036. ESO 461-036 is located approximately 22.3 million light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius. This galaxy is extremely extended and shows signs of an anomalous gas cloud within its disk. It is one of the darkest galaxies [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Strikes