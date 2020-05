Juno Sees Jupiter’s Northern High-Altitude Hazes



Added: 18.05.2020 9:09 | 4 views | 0 comments



NASA’s Juno orbiter captured a beautiful image during its 25th close flyby of Jupiter in February 2020. Juno launched on August 5, 2011, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the ambitious mission of finally seeing beneath the dense clouds covering Jupiter. On July 4, 2016, the robotic probe finally reached the giant planet’s orbit. The spacecraft [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Florida