Bacterial vaginosis is one of the most frequent bacterial infections, affecting nearly 30% of women of reproductive age in the United States, and anywhere from 15 to 50% of women around the world. It is associated with the spread of HIV in Africa, where women make up the majority of those infected, as well as preterm birth and low-birth weight around the world.