A team of researchers from China and the United States has sequenced the genome of pangolin-CoV-2020, a coronavirus isolated from sick Malayan pangolins (Manis javanica), and found that this virus is genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2 but isn’t its precursor. In December 2019, there was an outbreak of pneumonia with an unknown cause in Wuhan, Hubei [...]