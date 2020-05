Added: 15.05.2020 20:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have uncovered a rare bronze coin from the period of the Bar Kokhba Revolt. The obverse of this coin is decorated with a cluster of grapes and the inscription ‘Year Two of the Freedom of Israel;’ its reverse features a palm tree and the word ‘Jerusalem.’ Bar Kokhba [...]