Pūhāhonu (‘turtle rising for breath’ in Hawaiian), a 13-million-year-old volcano in the northwest Hawaiian Ridge, is twice the size of Mauna Loa volcano, which was assumed to be not only the largest Hawaiian volcano but also Earth’s largest known shield volcano, according to new research from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. Scientists and the [...]