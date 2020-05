Key to preserving The Scream



Moisture is the main environmental factor that triggers the degradation of the masterpiece The Scream (1910) by Edvard Munch, according to new findings using a combination of in situ non-invasive spectroscopic methods and synchrotron X-ray techniques. More in www.sciencedaily.com »