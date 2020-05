TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits not misaligned



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Astronomers have determined that the Earth-like planets of the TRAPPIST-1 system are not significantly misaligned with the rotation of the star. This is an important result for understanding the evolution of planetary systems around very low-mass stars in general, and in particular the history of the TRAPPIST-1 planets including the ones near the habitable zone. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes