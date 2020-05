Making quantum 'waves' in ultrathin materials



A team of researchers has observed unusually long-lived wavelike electrons called 'plasmons' in a new class of electronically conducting material. Plasmons are very important for determining the optical and electronic properties of metals for the development of new sensors and communication devices.