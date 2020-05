Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and major diseases at the same time



Added: 14.05.2020 19:35 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: europost.eu



Researchers, politicians and funding bodies find themselves in front of a unique situation: The mounting pressure to accelerate and intensify efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic while handling the growing threat from all other diseases endangering our society. This balancing and how well the scientific community will respond to it will define health across the globe for years to come, argue scientists in a new commentary. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists