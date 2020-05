TESS Detects Elusive Pulsation Patterns in Delta Scuti Stars



Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have detected pulsation patterns in the so-called Delta Scuti stars, a large group of pulsating stars of intermediate mass. The discovery will revolutionize astronomers’ ability to study details like the ages, sizes and compositions of these stars. Delta Scuti stars are young pulsating stars with masses between [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA