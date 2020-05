Added: 14.05.2020 16:39 | 11 views | 0 comments

Museums Victoria arachnologist Joseph Schubert has described seven new species of the peacock spider genus Maratus from Australia. Maratus is a relatively large genus of jumping spiders in the family Salticidae. Members of this genus are commonly referred to as peacock spiders due to the males’ colorful and usually iridescent patterns on the upper surface [...]