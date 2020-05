Added: 13.05.2020 20:29 | 10 views | 0 comments

Officially classified C/2020 F8 (SWAN) but nicknamed comet SWAN, the new comet was first spotted in April 2020 by Australian amateur astronomer Michael Mattiazzo using data from the Solar Wind ANisotropies (SWAN) instrument aboard the NASA/ESA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). SWAN captures images in ultraviolet light, including a specific ultraviolet wavelength called Lyman alpha. [...]