Not all psychopaths are violent; a new study may explain why some are 'successful' instead

Added: 13.05.2020 21:20 | 18 views | 0 comments

Psychopathy is widely recognized as a risk factor for violent behavior, but many psychopathic individuals refrain from antisocial or criminal acts. Understanding what leads these psychopaths to be 'successful' has been a mystery. A new study conducted by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University sheds light on the mechanisms underlying the formation of this 'successful' phenotype.