Earth’s Inner Core is Rotating, Study Says



Added: 13.05.2020



Source: eos.org



The inner core of the Earth is rotating at about 0.05-0.1 degrees per year, according to an analysis of seismic data from repeating earthquakes published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters. Geoscientists do not fully understand how the Earth's magnetic field generator works, but they suspect it's closely linked to dynamic processes near