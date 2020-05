Noble metal aerogels enabled by freezing



Added: 13.05.2020 17:16 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nanowerk.com



Chemists developed a freeze-thaw method, capable of synthesizing various noble metal aerogels (NMAs) with clean surfaces and multiscale structure. In virtue of their hierarchical structures and unique optical properties, outstanding performance for electro-oxidation of ethanol is found. The research provides new ideas for designing various gel or foam materials for high-performance electrocatalysis and photoelectrocatalysis. More in www.sciencedaily.com »