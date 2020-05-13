Pofatu: A new database for geochemical 'fingerprints' of artefacts



Due to the improvement and increased use of geochemical fingerprinting techniques during the last 25 years, the archaeological compositional data of stone tools has grown exponentially. The Pofatu Database is a large-scale collaborative project that enables curation and data sharing. The database also provides instrumental details, analytical procedures and reference standards used for calibration purposes or quality control. Thus, Pofatu ensures reproducibility and comparability between provenance studies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Fingerprints