13.05.2020

SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, uses a receptor called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) to gain entry into human cells. A new study published in the European Heart Journal, shows that men have higher concentrations of ACE2 in their blood plasma than women; this could explain why men might be more susceptible [...]