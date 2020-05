Ancient reptile had mammal-like tooth enamel



A new study by paleontologists shows that one type of ancient reptiles evolved a special type of tooth enamel, similar to that of mammals, with high resistance to wear and tear. The study is the first to report this kind of enamel in a fossil reptile. More in www.sciencedaily.com »