Platelets exacerbate immune response



Added: 12.05.2020



Source: www.stepwards.com



Platelets not only play a key role in blood clotting, but can also significantly intensify inflammatory processes. In the medium term, the results could open up new ways to treat autoimmune diseases. More in www.sciencedaily.com »