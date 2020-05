Added: 12.05.2020 18:09 | 13 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from the United States and Canada has found evidence for 4.55-billion-year-old sodium-rich alkaline fluids in the Tagish Lake meteorite, a unique piece of the Solar System’s main asteroid belt. The Tagish Lake meteorite is a carbonaceous chondrite retrieved from an ice sheet in Tagish Lake, northwestern British Columbia, Canada, in 2000. [...]