World-first saliva test detects hidden throat cancer



Added: 12.05.2020



A series of saliva HPV tests detected an asymptomatic throat cancer during a trial of a new saliva diagnostic. Further validation studies are needed to confirm this finding. It is a world-first discovery, previously there was no screening test for HPV-DNA oropharyngeal cancers. The patient had surgery in which a 2 mm cancer was removed and has had no recurrence of HPV-DNA in his saliva.