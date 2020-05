Very Distant Super-Earth Discovered Through Microlensing



Added: 12.05.2020 14:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: uk.blastingnews.com



Astronomers have discovered a super-Earth exoplanet orbiting a dwarf star or a brown dwarf around 7,580 parsecs (24,723 light-years) from Earth. Gravitational microlensing is a technique that facilitates the discovery of distant objects by using background stars as flashlights. When a star crosses precisely in front of a bright star in the background, the gravity [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »