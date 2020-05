Added: 11.05.2020 19:02 | 4 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatories have observed a 3-million-light-year-long bridge of hot gas linking two unequal mass clusters of galaxies in the very peculiar cluster system Abell 2384; the two clusters collided several hundred million years ago and then passed through each other to arrive in this configuration. Abell 2384 is [...]