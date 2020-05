Emotional well-being while home gardening similar to other popular activities, study finds



Added: 11.05.2020 19:21 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.digitalspy.com



Researchers found that gardening at home had a similar effect on emotional well-being (or happiness) as biking, walking or dining out. The benefits were similar across racial boundaries and between urban and suburban residents, and it was the only activity out of the 15 studied for which women and people with low incomes reported the highest emotional well-being. The results suggest that household gardens could be key to providing food security in urban areas and making cities more sustainable and livable. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Walking, Cher Tags: Women