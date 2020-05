Scientists have modeled Mars climate to understand habitability



Added: 11.05.2020 19:21 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dailystar.co.uk



Scientists have modeled the atmosphere of Mars to help determine that salty pockets of water present on the Red Planet are likely not habitable by life as we know it on Earth. The team helped allay planetary protection concerns about contaminating potential Martian ecosystems. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mars Tags: Scientists