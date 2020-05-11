Coordinated strategy to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine candidates is key, experts say



Added: 11.05.2020 19:21 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: garagesolutionsindianapolis.com



A harmonized and collaborative approach to the clinical testing, scale-up and distribution of candidate vaccines to prevent COVID-19 is essential, scientific leaders say in a new article. More in www.sciencedaily.com »