Are our brains hard-wired for longing?



Added: 11.05.2020 19:22 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: medicalxpress.com



A new brain imaging study of prairie voles -- which are among only about 5% of mammalian species besides humans who are monogamous -- found that when it comes to forming bonds, longing may be as important as being together. The study also sheds light on why it's so hard to social distance, and could lead to new therapies for conditions like autism and depression. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Autism Tags: Depression