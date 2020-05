Scientists reveal solar system's oldest molecular fluids could hold the key to early life



Added: 11.05.2020 20:49 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: inhabitat.com



Scientists have analyzed a meteorite atom by atom to reveal the chemistry and acidity of the earliest fluids in the solar system. By finding evidence of sodium-rich alkaline water in the Tagish Lake meteorite, this new study suggests amino acids could have formed rapidly on the parent asteroid, opening the door for the early evolution of microbial life. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists