JAXA’s Hayabusa-2 spacecraft recently traveled to the near-Earth asteroid (162173) Ryugu to collect samples and return them to Earth for lab analysis. Close-up images and video taken during the sampling process allowed an international team of researchers to investigate the asteroid’s surface colors and morphology. Ryugu is a primitive carbonaceous asteroid that contains hydrated minerals [...]