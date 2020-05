Hayabusa2 reveals more secrets from Ryugu



In February and July of 2019, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft briefly touched down on the surface of near-Earth asteroid Ryugu. The readings it took with various instruments at those times have given researchers insight into the physical and chemical properties of the 1-kilometer-wide asteroid. These findings could help explain the history of Ryugu and other asteroids, as well as the solar system at large. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Asteroids, USA, SPA, Cher Tags: Chemicals