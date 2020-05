Hubble Captures Stunning Image of NGC 5861



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has taken a picture of a spiral galaxy called NGC 5861. NGC 5861 resides about 85 million light-years away in the constellation of Libra. Otherwise known as LEDA 54097 or AGC 550017, the galaxy is classified as an intermediate spiral galaxy. "Astronomers classify most galaxies by their morphology," Hubble astronomers