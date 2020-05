Seahorse and pipefish study opens window to marine genetic diversity



The direction of ocean currents can determine the direction of gene flow in rafting species, but this depends on species traits that allow for rafting propensity. This is according to a study focusing on seahorse and pipefish species. And it could explain how high genetic diversity can contribute to extinction in small populations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes