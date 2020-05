To climb like a gecko, robots need toes



Added: 08.05.2020 22:20 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: coveteur.com



Researchers know the secret to geckos' ability to walk on the ceiling: their hairy toes. But how do they use their five toes per foot to adjust to gravity when running horizontally along walls. Biologists have now used high-speed cameras to record how geckos orient their toes with shifting weight, especially when encountering slippery or rough patches, and found a remarkable ability to adjust toe orientation to stick and peel while running full speed. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher