Data science drives new maps to predict the growth of cities over next century



Added: 08.05.2020



Source: www.appbrain.com



A new global simulation model offers the first long-term look at how urbanization -- the growth of cities and towns -- will unfold in the coming decades. The research team projects the total amount of urban areas on Earth can grow anywhere from 1.8 to 5.9-fold by 2100, building approximately 618,000 square miles. More in www.sciencedaily.com »