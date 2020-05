Inspired by cheetahs, researchers build fastest soft robots yet



Source: compositesmanufacturingmagazine.com



Inspired by the biomechanics of cheetahs, researchers have developed a new type of soft robot that is capable of moving more quickly on solid surfaces or in the water than previous generations of soft robots. The new soft robotics are also capable of grabbing objects delicately -- or with sufficient strength to lift heavy objects.