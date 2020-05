Neanderthals were choosy about making bone tools



Evidence continues to mount that the Neanderthals, who lived in Europe and Asia until about 40,000 years ago, were more sophisticated people than once thought. A new study shows that Neanderthals chose to use bones from specific animals to make a tool for specific purpose: working hides into leather. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Animals Tags: EU