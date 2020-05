Shedding new light on nanolasers using 2D semiconductors



Source: singularityhub.com



Scientists have discovered a process of physics that enables low-power nanolasers to be produced in 2D semiconductor materials. Understanding the physics behind lasers at nanoscale and how they interact with semiconductors can have major implications for high-speed communication channels for supercomputers and data centers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists