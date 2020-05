Variance in tree species results in the cleanest urban air



Added: 07.05.2020 21:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.archdaily.com



What kind of an effect do trees have on aerosol particle concentrations in cities? Modelling carried out at the University of Helsinki revealed that the air was cleanest on the street level with three rows of trees of variable height situated along boulevard-type city street canyons. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Dell