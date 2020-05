Jurassic Fossil Reveals Violent Squid Attack in Progress



Added: 07.05.2020 19:14 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.society19.com



An international team of paleontologists from the University of Plymouth, the University of Kansas and the Forge Fossils has found a specimen of the squid-like cephalopod Clarkeiteuthis montefiorei preserved with the herring-like fish Dorsetichthys bechei in its two arms; the bones in the head of the fish are broken in a manner that suggests a [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU