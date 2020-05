Lipid metabolism controls brain development



A lipid metabolism enzyme controls brain stem cell activity and lifelong brain development. If the enzyme does not work correctly, it causes learning and memory deficits in humans and mice, as researchers have discovered. Regulating stem cell activity via lipid metabolism could lead to new treatments for brain diseases. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Stem cells