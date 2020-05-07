Light, sound, action: Extending the life of acoustic waves on microchips



Added: 07.05.2020 18:13 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.lighthousefriends.com



Data centres and digital information processors are reaching their capacity limits and producing heat. Foundational work here on optical-acoustic microchips opens door to low-heat, low-energy, fast internet. More in www.sciencedaily.com »