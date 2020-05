SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein’s Structure Hints at Key to High Infection Rate



An analysis and structural modeling of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the area of the virus that facilitates entry into a cell, reveals a unique feature that could explain why the COVID-19-causing coronavirus is so transmissible between people. The study also shows that, aside from primates, cats, ferrets and minks are the animal species apparently most [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Animals