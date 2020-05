Wetter climate is likely to intensify global warming



Source: www.environmental-watch.com



New study indicates the increase in rainfall forecast by global climate models is likely to hasten the release of carbon dioxide from tropical soils, further intensifying global warming by adding to human emissions of this greenhouse gas into Earth's atmosphere. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil