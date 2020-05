Early Devonian Fossil Provides Earliest Evidence for Advanced Reproductive Biology in Land Plants



Added: 06.05.2020 19:26 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.studyblue.com



A species of plant that grew about 400 million years ago (Early Devonian period) produced a spectrum of spore sizes, which is an essential innovation necessary for all advanced plant reproductive strategies, including seeds and flowers. The Devonian period is one of the most important time periods for the evolution of land plants. It witnessed [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes